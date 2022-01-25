Ramcoind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 268.00 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.00 crore in December 2021 up 8.98% from Rs. 245.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2021 down 44.25% from Rs. 28.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.50 crore in December 2021 down 31.35% from Rs. 51.71 crore in December 2020.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.30 in December 2020.

Ramcoind shares closed at 249.40 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)