MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ramcoind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 245.92 crore, up 53.7% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.92 crore in December 2020 up 53.7% from Rs. 160.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.59 crore in December 2020 up 237.15% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.71 crore in December 2020 up 131.78% from Rs. 22.31 crore in December 2019.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2019.

Close

Ramcoind shares closed at 226.75 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.15% returns over the last 6 months and 24.69% over the last 12 months.

Ramco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations239.55198.59155.93
Other Operating Income6.376.994.07
Total Income From Operations245.92205.58160.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials128.87114.1783.21
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.010.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.33-17.34-16.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.7722.9021.84
Depreciation7.006.916.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses64.7253.9760.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8724.964.38
Other Income14.8414.4911.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.7139.4515.84
Interest2.012.093.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.7037.3612.25
Exceptional Items----1.02
P/L Before Tax42.7037.3613.27
Tax14.1110.274.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.5927.098.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.5927.098.48
Equity Share Capital8.678.678.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.303.130.98
Diluted EPS3.303.130.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.303.130.98
Diluted EPS3.303.130.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Industries #Ramcoind #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.