Ramcoind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 245.92 crore, up 53.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.92 crore in December 2020 up 53.7% from Rs. 160.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.59 crore in December 2020 up 237.15% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.71 crore in December 2020 up 131.78% from Rs. 22.31 crore in December 2019.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2019.

Ramcoind shares closed at 226.75 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.15% returns over the last 6 months and 24.69% over the last 12 months.