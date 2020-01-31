Ramcoind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.00 crore, down 11.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.00 crore in December 2019 down 11.75% from Rs. 181.30 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2019 down 21.19% from Rs. 10.76 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.31 crore in December 2019 down 13.02% from Rs. 25.65 crore in December 2018.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2018.

Ramcoind shares closed at 189.05 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.10% returns over the last 6 months and -2.58% over the last 12 months.