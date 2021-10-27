Ramcoind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 310.10 crore, up 18.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.10 crore in September 2021 up 18.61% from Rs. 261.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.55 crore in September 2021 up 82.1% from Rs. 78.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.90 crore in September 2021 up 26.88% from Rs. 46.42 crore in September 2020.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.44 in September 2020.

Ramcoind shares closed at 296.50 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.82% returns over the last 6 months and 59.58% over the last 12 months.