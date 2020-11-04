172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ramcoind-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-261-44-crore-up-18-49-y-o-y-6064511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramcoind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 261.44 crore, up 18.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 261.44 crore in September 2020 up 18.49% from Rs. 220.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.83 crore in September 2020 up 55.79% from Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.42 crore in September 2020 up 11.4% from Rs. 41.67 crore in September 2019.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.06 in September 2019.

Ramcoind shares closed at 193.00 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.71% returns over the last 6 months and -0.34% over the last 12 months.

Ramco Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations260.65304.60219.48
Other Operating Income0.79--1.16
Total Income From Operations261.44304.60220.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials150.55106.79124.09
Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.3462.63-16.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.9824.1425.85
Depreciation8.238.137.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses60.0249.3764.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.9953.5314.99
Other Income3.201.7018.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.1955.2333.98
Interest2.113.463.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.0851.7730.73
Exceptional Items----4.04
P/L Before Tax36.0851.7734.77
Tax13.6416.856.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.4434.9228.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.4434.9228.05
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates56.3926.9122.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates78.8361.8350.60
Equity Share Capital8.358.678.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.447.406.06
Diluted EPS9.447.406.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.447.406.06
Diluted EPS9.447.406.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Industries #Ramcoind #Results

