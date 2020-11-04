Ramcoind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 261.44 crore, up 18.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.44 crore in September 2020 up 18.49% from Rs. 220.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.83 crore in September 2020 up 55.79% from Rs. 50.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.42 crore in September 2020 up 11.4% from Rs. 41.67 crore in September 2019.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.06 in September 2019.

Ramcoind shares closed at 193.00 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.71% returns over the last 6 months and -0.34% over the last 12 months.