Ramcoind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 350.00 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.00 crore in March 2023 down 10.24% from Rs. 389.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.43 crore in March 2023 up 26.14% from Rs. 46.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.89 crore in March 2023 up 3.18% from Rs. 37.69 crore in March 2022.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2022.

Ramcoind shares closed at 151.85 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months and -20.99% over the last 12 months.