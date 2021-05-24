Ramcoind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 339.53 crore, up 46.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.53 crore in March 2021 up 46.63% from Rs. 231.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.43 crore in March 2021 up 102.22% from Rs. 32.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.25 crore in March 2021 up 72.03% from Rs. 33.28 crore in March 2020.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.93 in March 2020.

Ramcoind shares closed at 297.00 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)