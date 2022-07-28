Ramcoind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.78 crore, up 18.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.78 crore in June 2022 up 18.61% from Rs. 418.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.66 crore in June 2022 down 19.75% from Rs. 75.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.24 crore in June 2022 down 3.94% from Rs. 82.49 crore in June 2021.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.05 in June 2021.

Ramcoind shares closed at 184.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -46.76% over the last 12 months.