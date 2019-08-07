Ramcoind Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 322.64 crore, down 2.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.64 crore in June 2019 down 2.64% from Rs. 331.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.04 crore in June 2019 up 10.78% from Rs. 55.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.81 crore in June 2019 down 9.42% from Rs. 51.68 crore in June 2018.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.31 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.59 in June 2018.

Ramcoind shares closed at 162.25 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.51% returns over the last 6 months and -35.24% over the last 12 months.