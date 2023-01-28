Ramcoind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.43 crore, down 10.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 303.43 crore in December 2022 down 10.02% from Rs. 337.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 97.75% from Rs. 37.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.35 crore in December 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 54.81 crore in December 2021.
Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.48 in December 2021.
|Ramcoind shares closed at 151.85 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.85% returns over the last 6 months and -37.68% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|303.57
|302.63
|337.08
|Other Operating Income
|-0.14
|1.07
|0.13
|Total Income From Operations
|303.43
|303.70
|337.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|166.40
|204.58
|182.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.51
|1.09
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.42
|-47.63
|-15.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.09
|33.36
|32.05
|Depreciation
|8.10
|8.39
|8.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.39
|81.82
|86.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|22.09
|42.42
|Other Income
|6.73
|24.56
|3.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.25
|46.65
|46.04
|Interest
|6.64
|4.30
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.61
|42.35
|44.07
|Exceptional Items
|0.80
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.41
|42.35
|44.07
|Tax
|2.37
|11.39
|13.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|30.96
|30.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|30.96
|30.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.80
|-28.38
|6.96
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.84
|2.58
|37.39
|Equity Share Capital
|8.35
|8.35
|8.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.31
|4.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.31
|4.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|3.71
|4.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.31
|4.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited