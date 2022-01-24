Ramcoind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 337.21 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.21 crore in December 2021 up 11% from Rs. 303.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.39 crore in December 2021 down 47.83% from Rs. 71.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.81 crore in December 2021 up 9.12% from Rs. 50.23 crore in December 2020.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.58 in December 2020.

Ramcoind shares closed at 271.65 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.12% returns over the last 6 months and 25.36% over the last 12 months.