Ramcoind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 303.78 crore, up 52.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.78 crore in December 2020 up 52.49% from Rs. 199.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.67 crore in December 2020 up 186.22% from Rs. 25.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.23 crore in December 2020 up 126.77% from Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2019.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.00 in December 2019.

Ramcoind shares closed at 237.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.35% returns over the last 6 months and 28.59% over the last 12 months.