Ramcoind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 199.21 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.21 crore in December 2019 down 6.9% from Rs. 213.97 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.04 crore in December 2019 down 9.96% from Rs. 27.81 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.15 crore in December 2019 down 1.69% from Rs. 22.53 crore in December 2018.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Ramcoind shares closed at 198.05 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.00% over the last 12 months.