Ramco System Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.54 crore, down 11.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.54 crore in September 2021 down 11.23% from Rs. 82.84 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2021 down 305.84% from Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021 down 97.99% from Rs. 33.84 crore in September 2020.

Ramco System shares closed at 447.45 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.55% returns over the last 6 months and -7.09% over the last 12 months.