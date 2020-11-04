Ramco System Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.84 crore, up 0.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.84 crore in September 2020 up 0.81% from Rs. 82.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2020 down 44.6% from Rs. 15.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.84 crore in September 2020 down 10.64% from Rs. 37.87 crore in September 2019.

Ramco System EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.93 in September 2019.

Ramco System shares closed at 448.50 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 490.91% returns over the last 6 months and 170.26% over the last 12 months.