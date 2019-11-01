Ramco System Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.17 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.17 crore in September 2019 up 5.8% from Rs. 77.67 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.08 crore in September 2019 down 10.3% from Rs. 16.81 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.87 crore in September 2019 up 2.1% from Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2018.

Ramco System EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.93 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.50 in September 2018.

Ramco System shares closed at 168.40 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -44.75% over the last 12 months.