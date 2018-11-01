Ramco System Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 77.67 crore, up 15.4% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 77.67 crore in September 2018 up 15.4% from Rs. 67.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.81 crore in September 2018 up 7.14% from Rs. 15.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2018 up 9.09% from Rs. 34.00 crore in September 2017.

Ramco System EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.15 in September 2017.

Ramco System shares closed at 306.60 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.20% returns over the last 6 months and -26.96% over the last 12 months.