Ramco System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore, down 18.87% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore in March 2022 down 18.87% from Rs. 88.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.55 crore in March 2022 down 246.73% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 down 101.09% from Rs. 35.77 crore in March 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 247.50 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.40% returns over the last 6 months and -55.89% over the last 12 months.

Ramco System
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.43 65.73 88.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.43 65.73 88.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 0.28 4.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.69 41.08 32.13
Depreciation 17.40 17.65 15.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.89 22.85 18.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.70 -16.13 17.95
Other Income 1.91 2.19 2.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.79 -13.94 20.11
Interest 1.15 1.14 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.94 -15.08 18.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -18.94 -15.08 18.88
Tax -3.39 -4.00 8.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.55 -11.08 10.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.55 -11.08 10.60
Equity Share Capital 30.85 30.79 30.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.06 -3.60 3.46
Diluted EPS -5.06 -3.60 3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.06 -3.60 3.46
Diluted EPS -5.06 -3.60 3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco System #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
