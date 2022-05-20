Ramco System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore, down 18.87% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore in March 2022 down 18.87% from Rs. 88.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.55 crore in March 2022 down 246.73% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 down 101.09% from Rs. 35.77 crore in March 2021.
Ramco System shares closed at 247.50 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.40% returns over the last 6 months and -55.89% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.43
|65.73
|88.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.43
|65.73
|88.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.14
|0.28
|4.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.69
|41.08
|32.13
|Depreciation
|17.40
|17.65
|15.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.89
|22.85
|18.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.70
|-16.13
|17.95
|Other Income
|1.91
|2.19
|2.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.79
|-13.94
|20.11
|Interest
|1.15
|1.14
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.94
|-15.08
|18.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.94
|-15.08
|18.88
|Tax
|-3.39
|-4.00
|8.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.55
|-11.08
|10.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.55
|-11.08
|10.60
|Equity Share Capital
|30.85
|30.79
|30.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|-3.60
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|-3.60
|3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.06
|-3.60
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-5.06
|-3.60
|3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes