Ramco System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore, down 18.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.43 crore in March 2022 down 18.87% from Rs. 88.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.55 crore in March 2022 down 246.73% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 down 101.09% from Rs. 35.77 crore in March 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 247.50 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.40% returns over the last 6 months and -55.89% over the last 12 months.