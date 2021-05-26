Ramco System Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.04 crore, up 23.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.04 crore in March 2021 up 23.82% from Rs. 71.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2021 up 177.97% from Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.77 crore in March 2021 up 17.7% from Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2020.

Ramco System EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.44 in March 2020.

Ramco System shares closed at 572.80 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.16% returns over the last 6 months and 683.58% over the last 12 months.