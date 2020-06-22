Ramco System Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore in March 2020 down 9.96% from Rs. 78.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2020 down 248.79% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2020 up 13.69% from Rs. 26.73 crore in March 2019.

Ramco System shares closed at 128.80 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -37.19% over the last 12 months.