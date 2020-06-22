Ramco System Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore in March 2020 down 9.96% from Rs. 78.96 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.60 crore in March 2020 down 248.79% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2020 up 13.69% from Rs. 26.73 crore in March 2019.
Ramco System shares closed at 128.80 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -37.19% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.10
|69.62
|78.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.10
|69.62
|78.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.12
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.66
|32.50
|26.29
|Depreciation
|15.23
|15.40
|12.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.66
|11.54
|28.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.48
|10.03
|11.46
|Other Income
|4.68
|3.64
|3.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.16
|13.67
|14.51
|Interest
|2.54
|2.83
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.62
|10.85
|13.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.62
|10.85
|13.33
|Tax
|26.21
|2.66
|4.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.60
|8.19
|9.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.60
|8.19
|9.14
|Equity Share Capital
|30.64
|30.64
|30.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.44
|2.68
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-4.44
|2.68
|2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.44
|2.68
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-4.44
|2.68
|2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
