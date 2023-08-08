Ramco System Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 65.24 63.03 62.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 65.24 63.03 62.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 0.17 0.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 46.62 49.42 45.27 Depreciation 19.83 18.52 17.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.62 28.35 25.59 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.93 -33.44 -26.32 Other Income 0.37 1.92 1.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.57 -31.51 -24.50 Interest 1.41 2.74 1.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.98 -34.25 -25.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -32.98 -34.25 -25.69 Tax -1.74 -9.77 -0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.24 -24.48 -25.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.24 -24.48 -25.65 Equity Share Capital 35.28 35.26 30.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.86 -7.76 -8.32 Diluted EPS -8.86 -7.76 -8.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.86 -7.76 -8.32 Diluted EPS -8.86 -7.76 -8.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited