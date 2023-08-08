English
    Ramco System Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore in June 2023 up 4.73% from Rs. 62.29 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.24 crore in June 2023 down 21.77% from Rs. 25.65 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.74 crore in June 2023 down 73.67% from Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022.Ramco System shares closed at 294.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.29% returns over the last 6 months and 6.44% over the last 12 months.
    Ramco System
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.2463.0362.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.2463.0362.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.170.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.6249.4245.27
    Depreciation19.8318.5217.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.6228.3525.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.93-33.44-26.32
    Other Income0.371.921.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.57-31.51-24.50
    Interest1.412.741.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.98-34.25-25.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-32.98-34.25-25.69
    Tax-1.74-9.77-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.24-24.48-25.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.24-24.48-25.65
    Equity Share Capital35.2835.2630.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.86-7.76-8.32
    Diluted EPS-8.86-7.76-8.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.86-7.76-8.32
    Diluted EPS-8.86-7.76-8.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

