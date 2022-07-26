Ramco System Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.29 crore, down 9.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.29 crore in June 2022 down 9.6% from Rs. 68.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.65 crore in June 2022 down 317.17% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022 down 155.5% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 310.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.04% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.