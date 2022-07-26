 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramco System Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.29 crore, down 9.6% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.29 crore in June 2022 down 9.6% from Rs. 68.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.65 crore in June 2022 down 317.17% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022 down 155.5% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 310.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.04% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.

Ramco System
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.29 71.43 68.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.29 71.43 68.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.14 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.27 40.69 38.23
Depreciation 17.74 17.40 17.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.59 32.89 20.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.32 -19.70 -7.17
Other Income 1.82 1.91 2.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.50 -17.79 -4.98
Interest 1.20 1.15 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.69 -18.94 -6.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -25.69 -18.94 -6.15
Tax -0.04 -3.39 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.65 -15.55 -6.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.65 -15.55 -6.15
Equity Share Capital 30.85 30.85 30.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.32 -5.06 -2.00
Diluted EPS -8.32 -5.06 -2.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.32 -5.06 -2.00
Diluted EPS -8.32 -5.06 -2.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
