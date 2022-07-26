Ramco System Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.29 crore, down 9.6% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.29 crore in June 2022 down 9.6% from Rs. 68.90 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.65 crore in June 2022 down 317.17% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022 down 155.5% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021.
Ramco System shares closed at 310.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.04% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.29
|71.43
|68.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.29
|71.43
|68.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.14
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.27
|40.69
|38.23
|Depreciation
|17.74
|17.40
|17.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.59
|32.89
|20.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.32
|-19.70
|-7.17
|Other Income
|1.82
|1.91
|2.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.50
|-17.79
|-4.98
|Interest
|1.20
|1.15
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.69
|-18.94
|-6.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.69
|-18.94
|-6.15
|Tax
|-0.04
|-3.39
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.65
|-15.55
|-6.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.65
|-15.55
|-6.15
|Equity Share Capital
|30.85
|30.85
|30.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.32
|-5.06
|-2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-8.32
|-5.06
|-2.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.32
|-5.06
|-2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-8.32
|-5.06
|-2.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited