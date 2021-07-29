Ramco System Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.90 crore, down 9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.90 crore in June 2021 down 9% from Rs. 75.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2021 down 170.14% from Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021 down 65.12% from Rs. 34.92 crore in June 2020.

Ramco System shares closed at 621.25 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.35% returns over the last 6 months and 366.58% over the last 12 months.