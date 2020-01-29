Ramco System Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 69.62 crore, down 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.62 crore in December 2019 down 17.78% from Rs. 84.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2019 down 31.58% from Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.07 crore in December 2019 down 5.25% from Rs. 30.68 crore in December 2018.

Ramco System EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.91 in December 2018.

Ramco System shares closed at 207.15 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)