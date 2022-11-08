 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramco System Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore in September 2022 down 15.72% from Rs. 140.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.32 crore in September 2022 down 367.57% from Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.23 crore in September 2022 down 529.68% from Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 249.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and -37.02% over the last 12 months.

Ramco System
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.59 119.92 140.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.59 119.92 140.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.59 0.06 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.63 81.09 72.40
Depreciation 20.37 19.32 19.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.78 69.40 63.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -60.78 -49.95 -13.81
Other Income 1.19 1.03 3.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -59.60 -48.92 -9.88
Interest 2.34 1.42 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -61.94 -50.34 -11.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -61.94 -50.34 -11.28
Tax -1.51 0.39 1.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -60.43 -50.73 -12.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -60.43 -50.73 -12.72
Minority Interest 0.12 0.04 -0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -60.32 -50.69 -12.90
Equity Share Capital 30.85 30.85 30.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.57 -16.45 -4.20
Diluted EPS -19.57 -16.45 -4.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.57 -16.45 -4.20
Diluted EPS -19.57 -16.45 -4.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:16 pm
