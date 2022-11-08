Ramco System Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore in September 2022 down 15.72% from Rs. 140.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.32 crore in September 2022 down 367.57% from Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.23 crore in September 2022 down 529.68% from Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2021.
Ramco System shares closed at 249.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and -37.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ramco System
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118.59
|119.92
|140.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118.59
|119.92
|140.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.59
|0.06
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.63
|81.09
|72.40
|Depreciation
|20.37
|19.32
|19.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.78
|69.40
|63.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.78
|-49.95
|-13.81
|Other Income
|1.19
|1.03
|3.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.60
|-48.92
|-9.88
|Interest
|2.34
|1.42
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.94
|-50.34
|-11.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.94
|-50.34
|-11.28
|Tax
|-1.51
|0.39
|1.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-60.43
|-50.73
|-12.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-60.43
|-50.73
|-12.72
|Minority Interest
|0.12
|0.04
|-0.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-60.32
|-50.69
|-12.90
|Equity Share Capital
|30.85
|30.85
|30.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.57
|-16.45
|-4.20
|Diluted EPS
|-19.57
|-16.45
|-4.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.57
|-16.45
|-4.20
|Diluted EPS
|-19.57
|-16.45
|-4.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited