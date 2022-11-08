Ramco System Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore in September 2022 down 15.72% from Rs. 140.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.32 crore in September 2022 down 367.57% from Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.23 crore in September 2022 down 529.68% from Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 249.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and -37.02% over the last 12 months.