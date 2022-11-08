English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ramco System Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore in September 2022 down 15.72% from Rs. 140.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.32 crore in September 2022 down 367.57% from Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.23 crore in September 2022 down 529.68% from Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2021.

    Ramco System shares closed at 249.50 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and -37.02% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Ramco System
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.59119.92140.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.59119.92140.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.590.060.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.6381.0972.40
    Depreciation20.3719.3219.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.7869.4063.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-60.78-49.95-13.81
    Other Income1.191.033.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-59.60-48.92-9.88
    Interest2.341.421.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.94-50.34-11.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-61.94-50.34-11.28
    Tax-1.510.391.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-60.43-50.73-12.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-60.43-50.73-12.72
    Minority Interest0.120.04-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-60.32-50.69-12.90
    Equity Share Capital30.8530.8530.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.57-16.45-4.20
    Diluted EPS-19.57-16.45-4.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.57-16.45-4.20
    Diluted EPS-19.57-16.45-4.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco System #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:16 pm