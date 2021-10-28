Ramco System Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 140.71 crore, down 11.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.71 crore in September 2021 down 11.96% from Rs. 159.82 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2021 down 177.18% from Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2021 down 81.4% from Rs. 49.08 crore in September 2020.

Ramco System shares closed at 447.45 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)