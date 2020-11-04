Ramco System Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 159.82 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.82 crore in September 2020 up 7.06% from Rs. 149.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2020 up 125.93% from Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.08 crore in September 2020 up 47.61% from Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2019.

Ramco System EPS has increased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.42 in September 2019.

Ramco System shares closed at 448.50 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 490.91% returns over the last 6 months and 170.26% over the last 12 months.