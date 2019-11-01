Ramco System Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.28 crore, up 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.28 crore in September 2019 up 13.54% from Rs. 131.47 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2019 up 89.35% from Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2019 up 26.96% from Rs. 26.19 crore in September 2018.

Ramco System EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2018.

Ramco System shares closed at 168.25 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.37% returns over the last 6 months and -45.12% over the last 12 months.