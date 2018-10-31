Ramco System Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 131.47 crore, Up 14.18% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are: Net Sales at Rs 131.47 crore in September 2018 Up 14.18% from Rs. 115.15 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2018 Down 40.2% from Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.19 crore in September 2018 Down 4.62% from Rs. 27.46 crore in September 2017. Ramco System EPS has Decreased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.15 in September 2017. Ramco System shares closed at 300.85 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.43% returns over the last 6 months and -26.66% over the last 12 months. Ramco System Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 131.47 125.63 115.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 131.47 125.63 115.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.68 0.99 0.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 59.99 56.68 48.48 Depreciation 12.99 12.54 12.67 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 46.91 43.42 41.26 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.90 12.00 12.72 Other Income 3.30 2.09 2.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.20 14.09 14.79 Interest 0.87 0.76 0.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.34 13.34 14.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.34 13.34 14.47 Tax 8.26 6.57 7.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.08 6.77 6.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.08 6.77 6.50 Minority Interest -0.17 -0.06 0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.91 6.71 6.53 Equity Share Capital 30.61 30.60 30.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.28 2.20 2.15 Diluted EPS 1.28 2.20 2.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.28 2.20 2.15 Diluted EPS 1.28 2.20 2.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:44 pm