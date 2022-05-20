Ramco System Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.92 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.92 crore in March 2022 down 17.31% from Rs. 149.86 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2022 down 458.63% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2022 down 127.2% from Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2021.
Ramco System shares closed at 247.50 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.40% returns over the last 6 months and -55.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ramco System
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.92
|126.03
|149.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.92
|126.03
|149.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.32
|0.48
|4.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|72.49
|77.04
|70.59
|Depreciation
|18.73
|18.94
|17.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.51
|56.81
|44.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.15
|-27.25
|13.13
|Other Income
|1.33
|1.62
|3.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.82
|-25.63
|16.20
|Interest
|1.33
|1.31
|1.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.15
|-26.94
|14.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.15
|-26.94
|14.75
|Tax
|-2.60
|-1.90
|7.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.55
|-25.04
|7.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.55
|-25.04
|7.42
|Minority Interest
|0.07
|-0.12
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.10
|--
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.38
|-25.16
|7.36
|Equity Share Capital
|30.85
|30.79
|30.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.58
|-8.19
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-8.58
|-8.19
|2.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.58
|-8.19
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-8.58
|-8.19
|2.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited