Ramco System Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.92 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.92 crore in March 2022 down 17.31% from Rs. 149.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2022 down 458.63% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2022 down 127.2% from Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 247.50 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.40% returns over the last 6 months and -55.89% over the last 12 months.

Ramco System
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.92 126.03 149.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.92 126.03 149.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 0.48 4.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.49 77.04 70.59
Depreciation 18.73 18.94 17.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.51 56.81 44.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.15 -27.25 13.13
Other Income 1.33 1.62 3.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.82 -25.63 16.20
Interest 1.33 1.31 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.15 -26.94 14.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.15 -26.94 14.75
Tax -2.60 -1.90 7.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.55 -25.04 7.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.55 -25.04 7.42
Minority Interest 0.07 -0.12 -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 -- 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -26.38 -25.16 7.36
Equity Share Capital 30.85 30.79 30.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.58 -8.19 2.40
Diluted EPS -8.58 -8.19 2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.58 -8.19 2.40
Diluted EPS -8.58 -8.19 2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco System #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 11:22 am
