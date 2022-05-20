Ramco System Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.92 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.92 crore in March 2022 down 17.31% from Rs. 149.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2022 down 458.63% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2022 down 127.2% from Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 247.50 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.40% returns over the last 6 months and -55.89% over the last 12 months.