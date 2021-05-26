MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ramco System Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.86 crore, up 12.79% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.86 crore in March 2021 up 12.79% from Rs. 132.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2021 up 225.68% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.42 crore in March 2021 up 56.46% from Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2020.

Ramco System EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2020.

Close

Ramco System shares closed at 572.80 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.16% returns over the last 6 months and 683.58% over the last 12 months.

Ramco System
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations149.86171.38132.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations149.86171.38132.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods4.550.980.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost70.5973.4259.86
Depreciation17.2217.1216.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.3744.8054.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1335.062.07
Other Income3.072.842.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2037.904.70
Interest1.451.812.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7536.081.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.7536.081.82
Tax7.3317.957.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.4218.13-5.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.4218.13-5.66
Minority Interest-0.10-0.24-0.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.04--0.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.3617.89-5.85
Equity Share Capital30.7530.7130.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.405.84-1.91
Diluted EPS2.395.84-1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.405.84-1.91
Diluted EPS2.395.84-1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco System #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 01:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.