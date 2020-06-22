Ramco System Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.87 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.87 crore in March 2020 down 6.06% from Rs. 141.44 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2020 down 167.01% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2020 down 23.17% from Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2019.
Ramco System shares closed at 128.80 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -37.19% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco System
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.87
|147.10
|141.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.87
|147.10
|141.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.56
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.86
|68.77
|56.10
|Depreciation
|16.66
|16.92
|12.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.28
|48.57
|59.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.07
|12.27
|12.84
|Other Income
|2.63
|2.14
|2.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.70
|14.40
|15.19
|Interest
|2.89
|3.20
|1.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.82
|11.20
|13.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.82
|11.20
|13.99
|Tax
|7.48
|5.27
|5.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.66
|5.94
|8.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.66
|5.94
|8.92
|Minority Interest
|-0.40
|-0.16
|-0.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.21
|--
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.85
|5.78
|8.73
|Equity Share Capital
|30.64
|30.64
|30.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.91
|1.89
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.91
|1.89
|2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.91
|1.89
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.91
|1.89
|2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:55 am