Ramco System Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.87 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.87 crore in March 2020 down 6.06% from Rs. 141.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2020 down 167.01% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.36 crore in March 2020 down 23.17% from Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2019.

Ramco System shares closed at 128.80 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -37.19% over the last 12 months.