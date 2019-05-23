Ramco System Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 141.44 crore, up 19.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.44 crore in March 2019 up 19.28% from Rs. 118.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2019 up 103% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2019 up 17.8% from Rs. 23.60 crore in March 2018.

Ramco System EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2018.

Ramco System shares closed at 198.60 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.44% returns over the last 6 months and -53.59% over the last 12 months.