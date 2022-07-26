 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramco System Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.92 crore, down 14.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.92 crore in June 2022 down 14.62% from Rs. 140.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.69 crore in June 2022 down 467.9% from Rs. 8.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.60 crore in June 2022 down 311.73% from Rs. 13.98 crore in June 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 310.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.04% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.

Ramco System
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.92 123.92 140.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.92 123.92 140.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.06 0.32 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.09 72.49 73.94
Depreciation 19.32 18.73 18.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.40 61.51 54.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.95 -29.15 -7.07
Other Income 1.03 1.33 2.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.92 -27.82 -4.66
Interest 1.42 1.33 1.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -50.34 -29.15 -6.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -50.34 -29.15 -6.04
Tax 0.39 -2.60 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -50.73 -26.55 -8.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -50.73 -26.55 -8.72
Minority Interest 0.04 0.07 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.10 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -50.69 -26.38 -8.93
Equity Share Capital 30.85 30.85 30.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.45 -8.58 -2.91
Diluted EPS -16.45 -8.58 -2.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.45 -8.58 -2.91
Diluted EPS -16.45 -8.58 -2.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
