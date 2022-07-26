Ramco System Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.92 crore, down 14.62% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.92 crore in June 2022 down 14.62% from Rs. 140.45 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.69 crore in June 2022 down 467.9% from Rs. 8.93 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.60 crore in June 2022 down 311.73% from Rs. 13.98 crore in June 2021.
Ramco System shares closed at 310.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.04% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco System
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.92
|123.92
|140.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.92
|123.92
|140.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.32
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.09
|72.49
|73.94
|Depreciation
|19.32
|18.73
|18.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.40
|61.51
|54.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.95
|-29.15
|-7.07
|Other Income
|1.03
|1.33
|2.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.92
|-27.82
|-4.66
|Interest
|1.42
|1.33
|1.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-50.34
|-29.15
|-6.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-50.34
|-29.15
|-6.04
|Tax
|0.39
|-2.60
|2.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.73
|-26.55
|-8.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.73
|-26.55
|-8.72
|Minority Interest
|0.04
|0.07
|-0.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.10
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-50.69
|-26.38
|-8.93
|Equity Share Capital
|30.85
|30.85
|30.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.45
|-8.58
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-16.45
|-8.58
|-2.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.45
|-8.58
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-16.45
|-8.58
|-2.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited