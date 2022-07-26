Ramco System Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.92 crore, down 14.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.92 crore in June 2022 down 14.62% from Rs. 140.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.69 crore in June 2022 down 467.9% from Rs. 8.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.60 crore in June 2022 down 311.73% from Rs. 13.98 crore in June 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 310.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.04% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.