Ramco System consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 125.63 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 125.63 118.58 110.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 125.63 118.58 110.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.99 0.20 0.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 56.68 52.03 48.43 Depreciation 12.54 12.35 12.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 43.42 45.48 51.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.00 8.54 -2.27 Other Income 2.09 2.71 2.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.09 11.25 0.20 Interest 0.76 0.38 0.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.34 10.86 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 13.34 10.86 0.05 Tax 6.57 6.70 3.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.77 4.16 -3.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.77 4.16 -3.00 Minority Interest -0.06 -- -0.05 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.14 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.71 4.30 -3.05 Equity Share Capital 30.60 30.58 30.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.20 1.39 -1.00 Diluted EPS 2.20 1.39 -1.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.20 1.39 -1.00 Diluted EPS 2.20 1.39 -1.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited