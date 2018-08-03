Ramco System consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 125.63 crore

Ramco System has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 125.63 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.71 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Ramco System has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 125.63 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.71 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Mar 2018 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 118.58 crore and net profit was Rs 4.30 crore. Ramco System shares closed at 382.15 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -12.10% over the last 12 months. Ramco System Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 125.63 118.58 110.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 125.63 118.58 110.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.99 0.20 0.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 56.68 52.03 48.43 Depreciation 12.54 12.35 12.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 43.42 45.48 51.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.00 8.54 -2.27 Other Income 2.09 2.71 2.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.09 11.25 0.20 Interest 0.76 0.38 0.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.34 10.86 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 13.34 10.86 0.05 Tax 6.57 6.70 3.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.77 4.16 -3.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.77 4.16 -3.00 Minority Interest -0.06 -- -0.05 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.14 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.71 4.30 -3.05 Equity Share Capital 30.60 30.58 30.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.20 1.39 -1.00 Diluted EPS 2.20 1.39 -1.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.20 1.39 -1.00 Diluted EPS 2.20 1.39 -1.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 3, 2018 11:39 am