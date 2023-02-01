English
    Ramco System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.50 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:Net Sales at Rs 127.50 crore in December 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 126.03 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.27 crore in December 2022 down 99.84% from Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2022 down 308.82% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021.Ramco System shares closed at 239.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -41.45% over the last 12 months.
    Ramco System
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.50118.59126.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.50118.59126.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.590.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.9085.6377.04
    Depreciation20.7820.3718.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.7472.7856.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.37-60.78-27.25
    Other Income1.241.191.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.13-59.60-25.63
    Interest3.312.341.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-51.44-61.94-26.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-51.44-61.94-26.94
    Tax-1.14-1.51-1.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-50.30-60.43-25.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-50.30-60.43-25.04
    Minority Interest0.020.12-0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-50.27-60.32-25.16
    Equity Share Capital30.8530.8530.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.31-19.57-8.19
    Diluted EPS-16.31-19.57-8.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.31-19.57-8.19
    Diluted EPS-16.31-19.57-8.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
