Ramco System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.50 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 127.50 118.59 126.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 127.50 118.59 126.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 0.59 0.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 89.90 85.63 77.04 Depreciation 20.78 20.37 18.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 65.74 72.78 56.81 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.37 -60.78 -27.25 Other Income 1.24 1.19 1.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.13 -59.60 -25.63 Interest 3.31 2.34 1.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -51.44 -61.94 -26.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -51.44 -61.94 -26.94 Tax -1.14 -1.51 -1.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -50.30 -60.43 -25.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -50.30 -60.43 -25.04 Minority Interest 0.02 0.12 -0.12 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -50.27 -60.32 -25.16 Equity Share Capital 30.85 30.85 30.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -16.31 -19.57 -8.19 Diluted EPS -16.31 -19.57 -8.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -16.31 -19.57 -8.19 Diluted EPS -16.31 -19.57 -8.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited