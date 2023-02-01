Ramco System Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.50 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:Net Sales at Rs 127.50 crore in December 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 126.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.27 crore in December 2022 down 99.84% from Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2022 down 308.82% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021.
|Ramco System shares closed at 239.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -41.45% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco System
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|127.50
|118.59
|126.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|127.50
|118.59
|126.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|0.59
|0.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|89.90
|85.63
|77.04
|Depreciation
|20.78
|20.37
|18.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.74
|72.78
|56.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.37
|-60.78
|-27.25
|Other Income
|1.24
|1.19
|1.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.13
|-59.60
|-25.63
|Interest
|3.31
|2.34
|1.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-51.44
|-61.94
|-26.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.44
|-61.94
|-26.94
|Tax
|-1.14
|-1.51
|-1.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.30
|-60.43
|-25.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.30
|-60.43
|-25.04
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|0.12
|-0.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-50.27
|-60.32
|-25.16
|Equity Share Capital
|30.85
|30.85
|30.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.31
|-19.57
|-8.19
|Diluted EPS
|-16.31
|-19.57
|-8.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.31
|-19.57
|-8.19
|Diluted EPS
|-16.31
|-19.57
|-8.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited