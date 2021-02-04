MARKET NEWS

Ramco System Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 171.38 crore, up 16.51% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

Net Sales at Rs 171.38 crore in December 2020 up 16.51% from Rs. 147.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2020 up 209.59% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.02 crore in December 2020 up 75.67% from Rs. 31.32 crore in December 2019.

Ramco System EPS has increased to Rs. 5.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2019.

Ramco System shares closed at 655.35 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 385.98% returns over the last 6 months and 283.36% over the last 12 months.

Ramco System
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations171.38159.82147.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations171.38159.82147.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.980.490.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost73.4267.1368.77
Depreciation17.1217.4016.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.8048.4048.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0626.4012.27
Other Income2.845.272.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9031.6814.40
Interest1.812.703.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.0828.9811.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.0828.9811.20
Tax17.9512.055.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.1316.935.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.1316.935.94
Minority Interest-0.24-0.22-0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.8916.715.78
Equity Share Capital30.7130.6830.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.845.461.89
Diluted EPS5.845.461.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.845.461.89
Diluted EPS5.845.461.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

