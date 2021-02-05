Ramco System Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 171.38 crore, up 16.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.38 crore in December 2020 up 16.51% from Rs. 147.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2020 up 209.59% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.02 crore in December 2020 up 75.67% from Rs. 31.32 crore in December 2019.

Ramco System EPS has increased to Rs. 5.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2019.

Ramco System shares closed at 644.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 380.60% returns over the last 6 months and 273.44% over the last 12 months.