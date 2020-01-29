Ramco System Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 147.10 crore, up 2.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.10 crore in December 2019 up 2.45% from Rs. 143.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2019 up 294.45% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.32 crore in December 2019 up 84.34% from Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2018.

Ramco System EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2018.

Ramco System shares closed at 207.15 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)