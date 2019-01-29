Ramco System Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 143.58 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.58 crore in December 2018 up 14.72% from Rs. 125.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2018 down 178.83% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2018 down 22.31% from Rs. 21.87 crore in December 2017.

Ramco System shares closed at 240.70 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.43% returns over the last 6 months and -52.05% over the last 12 months.