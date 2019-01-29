Ramco System Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 143.58 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 143.58 crore in December 2018 up 14.72% from Rs. 125.15 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2018 down 178.83% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.99 crore in December 2018 down 22.31% from Rs. 21.87 crore in December 2017.
Ramco System shares closed at 240.70 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.43% returns over the last 6 months and -52.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ramco System
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143.58
|131.47
|125.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143.58
|131.47
|125.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|1.68
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.92
|59.99
|52.87
|Depreciation
|12.95
|12.99
|12.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.44
|46.91
|52.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.12
|9.90
|6.73
|Other Income
|1.93
|3.30
|2.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.04
|13.20
|9.20
|Interest
|1.38
|0.87
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.66
|12.34
|8.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.66
|12.34
|8.74
|Tax
|5.57
|8.26
|4.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.90
|4.08
|3.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.90
|4.08
|3.77
|Minority Interest
|-0.07
|-0.17
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.97
|3.91
|3.77
|Equity Share Capital
|30.62
|30.61
|30.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|1.28
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|1.28
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|1.28
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|1.28
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited