 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ramco Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,784.36 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,784.36 crore in September 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 1,493.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2022 down 97.78% from Rs. 517.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.65 crore in September 2022 down 52.05% from Rs. 401.74 crore in September 2021.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.00 in September 2021.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 739.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -32.56% over the last 12 months.

The Ramco Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,753.46 1,749.45 1,493.12
Other Operating Income 30.90 23.04 --
Total Income From Operations 1,784.36 1,772.49 1,493.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 223.70 215.81 204.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.25 -22.04 9.73
Power & Fuel 666.38 524.37 --
Employees Cost 112.12 108.22 109.55
Depreciation 121.58 106.38 98.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 608.60 645.47 775.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.23 194.28 295.33
Other Income 8.84 6.90 7.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.07 201.18 303.24
Interest 55.05 47.48 29.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.02 153.70 273.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.02 153.70 273.84
Tax 4.55 41.43 -243.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.47 112.27 517.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.47 112.27 517.08
Equity Share Capital 23.63 23.63 23.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 5.00 22.00
Diluted EPS 0.48 5.00 22.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 5.00 22.00
Diluted EPS 0.48 5.00 22.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Cements #Results #The Ramco Cements
first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:10 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.