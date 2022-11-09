English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ramco Cements Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,784.36 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,784.36 crore in September 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 1,493.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2022 down 97.78% from Rs. 517.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.65 crore in September 2022 down 52.05% from Rs. 401.74 crore in September 2021.

    Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.00 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ramco Cements shares closed at 739.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.41% returns over the last 6 months and -32.56% over the last 12 months.

    The Ramco Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,753.461,749.451,493.12
    Other Operating Income30.9023.04--
    Total Income From Operations1,784.361,772.491,493.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials223.70215.81204.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.25-22.049.73
    Power & Fuel666.38524.37--
    Employees Cost112.12108.22109.55
    Depreciation121.58106.3898.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses608.60645.47775.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.23194.28295.33
    Other Income8.846.907.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.07201.18303.24
    Interest55.0547.4829.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.02153.70273.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.02153.70273.84
    Tax4.5541.43-243.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.47112.27517.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.47112.27517.08
    Equity Share Capital23.6323.6323.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.485.0022.00
    Diluted EPS0.485.0022.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.485.0022.00
    Diluted EPS0.485.0022.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Cements #Results #The Ramco Cements
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:10 pm