Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco Cements Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,256.99 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,256.99 crore in September 2020 down 4.53% from Rs. 1,316.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.77 crore in September 2020 up 40.21% from Rs. 168.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.30 crore in September 2020 up 47.92% from Rs. 304.43 crore in September 2019.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2019.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 802.45 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.10% returns over the last 6 months and -0.16% over the last 12 months.

The Ramco Cements
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,216.711,023.391,282.35
Other Operating Income40.2818.4234.31
Total Income From Operations1,256.991,041.811,316.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials144.32125.83172.47
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.1434.21-11.96
Power & Fuel182.21151.09271.25
Employees Cost110.1697.4598.70
Depreciation85.4584.4376.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses388.46373.25490.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax356.53175.55218.67
Other Income8.3210.099.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax364.85185.64227.89
Interest26.5229.9314.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax338.33155.71213.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax338.33155.71213.16
Tax102.5646.1145.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities235.77109.60168.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period235.77109.60168.15
Equity Share Capital23.5823.5623.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.005.007.00
Diluted EPS10.005.007.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.005.007.00
Diluted EPS10.005.007.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Cements #Results #The Ramco Cements

