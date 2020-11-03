Ramco Cements Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,256.99 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,256.99 crore in September 2020 down 4.53% from Rs. 1,316.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.77 crore in September 2020 up 40.21% from Rs. 168.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.30 crore in September 2020 up 47.92% from Rs. 304.43 crore in September 2019.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2019.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 802.45 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.10% returns over the last 6 months and -0.16% over the last 12 months.