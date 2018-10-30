Ramco Cements Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,183.54 crore, up 10.98% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,183.54 crore in September 2018 up 10.98% from Rs. 1,066.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.47 crore in September 2018 down 32.07% from Rs. 168.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.06 crore in September 2018 down 18.04% from Rs. 308.76 crore in September 2017.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2017.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 564.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.41% returns over the last 6 months and -22.52% over the last 12 months.