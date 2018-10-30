App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 02:48 PM IST

Ramco Cements Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,183.54 crore, up 10.98% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,183.54 crore in September 2018 up 10.98% from Rs. 1,066.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.47 crore in September 2018 down 32.07% from Rs. 168.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.06 crore in September 2018 down 18.04% from Rs. 308.76 crore in September 2017.

Ramco Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.00 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2017.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 564.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.41% returns over the last 6 months and -22.52% over the last 12 months.

The Ramco Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,141.26 1,185.97 1,066.43
Other Operating Income 42.28 33.91 --
Total Income From Operations 1,183.54 1,219.88 1,066.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 137.77 159.89 125.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 3.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.00 -23.44 -15.35
Power & Fuel 236.02 256.29 172.54
Employees Cost 83.91 81.96 79.33
Depreciation 72.81 73.46 71.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 471.69 494.90 399.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.34 176.82 229.72
Other Income 5.91 4.92 7.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.25 181.74 236.95
Interest 13.12 11.44 17.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 167.13 170.30 219.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 167.13 170.30 219.68
Tax 52.66 45.32 51.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.47 124.98 168.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.47 124.98 168.52
Equity Share Capital 23.56 23.56 23.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00
Diluted EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00
Diluted EPS 5.00 5.00 7.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:51 pm

