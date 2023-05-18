Ramco Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,569.66 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,569.66 crore in March 2023 up 50.35% from Rs. 1,709.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.41 crore in March 2023 up 22.84% from Rs. 124.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.47 crore in March 2023 up 39.14% from Rs. 305.06 crore in March 2022.

Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 6.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.00 in March 2022.

Ramco Cements shares closed at 789.00 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.94% returns over the last 6 months and 12.93% over the last 12 months.