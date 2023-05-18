English
    Ramco Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,569.66 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Ramco Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,569.66 crore in March 2023 up 50.35% from Rs. 1,709.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.41 crore in March 2023 up 22.84% from Rs. 124.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.47 crore in March 2023 up 39.14% from Rs. 305.06 crore in March 2022.

    Ramco Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 6.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.00 in March 2022.

    Ramco Cements shares closed at 789.00 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.94% returns over the last 6 months and 12.93% over the last 12 months.

    The Ramco Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,569.662,008.761,697.66
    Other Operating Income----11.46
    Total Income From Operations2,569.662,008.761,709.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials447.34343.53207.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks83.61-65.420.52
    Power & Fuel----466.78
    Employees Cost113.07112.8294.25
    Depreciation140.59135.89107.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,512.801,333.19644.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax272.25148.75187.61
    Other Income11.639.339.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax283.88158.08197.53
    Interest77.1560.8433.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax206.7397.24164.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax206.7397.24164.11
    Tax54.3229.8540.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities152.4167.39124.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period152.4167.39124.07
    Equity Share Capital23.6323.6323.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.442.856.00
    Diluted EPS6.442.856.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.442.856.00
    Diluted EPS6.442.856.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
